Zara Tindall's royal baby might mark a new milestone for Princess Anne Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their third child this year

The Princess Royal is set to become a grandmother for the fifth time when her daughter Zara Tindall gives birth to her third child this year.

Princess Anne, 70, currently has four granddaughters – Peter and Autumn Phillips' children, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, along with Mike and Zara's daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, two.

While Mike and Zara have not revealed the baby's due date or sex, if the tot is a boy, it will be Anne's first grandson!

READ: Zara Tindall's royal baby's first visitors revealed?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals whether he's watched The Crown

Former England rugby star Mike announced the news on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast in December, telling his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

The Tindalls currently live close to Zara's mother on Anne's Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal is often pictured with her granddaughters at the Festival of British Eventing.

MORE: The Queen won't be able to follow this tradition when Princess Eugenie's baby is born

PHOTOS: Celebrity babies due in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more pregnant stars

Mike with daughters Mia and Lena

Anne's son Peter opened up about what the Princess is like as a grandmother to his children during ITV's documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, last year.

He said: "She loves seeing them ride [horses], she loves having them round for Sunday lunches, take them for walks… doing all the stuff that we used to do as kids, she now takes them to do."

Princess Anne's grandchildren were homeschooled like millions of other children during the first national lockdown last year, and she revealed during the documentary that she had offered to help with their education.

Princess Anne with her granddaughters Isla, Mia and Savannah in 2019

"I've offered to try and do some outdoor learning but so far it hasn’t been taken up on," Anne said.

She revealed that, as a child, she would pick things and have to identify them by touching them and admitted that she doesn’t think that many people did that type of learning anymore.

The Princess said: "I thought it might be a good idea if we started doing that again."

Anne then laughed and said: "I haven’t seen hide nor hair of them at that suggestion!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.