The Queen’s first video call to Australia revealed amid Prince Philip’s hospital transfer The monarch has visited the country 16 times during her reign

The Queen carried out her first long-distance video call last week, holding a video meeting with government representatives in South Australia.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the monarch, 94, joined the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le, and the Hon. Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia last Wednesday.

READ: Prince Philip told heartbreaking news as he recovers in hospital

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen carries out first video call to Australia during lockdown

In a video shared by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the Queen unveiled a new statue of herself remotely, which was recently installed in the grounds of Government House.

On seeing the statue, Her Majesty quipped: "It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly!"

MORE: The Queen urges nation to get vaccinated as she pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip during call

MORE: The Queen, Kate Middleton and Camilla share sweet photos to start the week

The Queen spoke with government representatives in South Australia

Sculptor Robert Hannaford AM also presented the Queen with a 'maquette,' a scale model of the statue, which will be sent to her as a memento.

The monarch, wearing a pale pink ensemble with a diamond brooch, said with a chuckle: "I'm glad it’s not quite as big as the original statue!"

The statue of Her Majesty installed at Government House in South Australia

During the call, the Queen was also given updates on developments in the region, including the vaccination rollout to key workers, the response to Covid-19 and the lifting of restrictions in South Australia.

Her Majesty also heard from the Governor about the recovery from drought and bushfires in the area at the start of 2020, and from the Premier about how cooperation between health services, police, government - and the resilience of the Australian people - has been instrumental in their frontline response to the pandemic.

Throughout her 69-year reign, the Queen has made 16 official visits to Australia.

The Queen has been carrying out her duties remotely from Windsor Castle

The monarch's recent video call was shared on the same day her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred from King Edward VII's to a new hospital for further tests and treatment.

In a statement released on Monday, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip, 99, spent 13 nights at King Edward VII's hospital in London after being admitted on 16 February as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.