Princess Anne's lockdown bubble in Gloucestershire revealed The Princess Royal will welcome her fifth grandchild this year

The Princess Royal has been spending lockdown at her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park, but luckily she's still been able to see her children and grandchildren.

Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and their families live nearby on the royal's country estate.

In an interview with The Times on Monday, Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall said: "We're together as a farm in a bubble, so it's great that you're with your family 24/7 - stuck with your family - but there's nothing to do apart from go for walks."

Zara and Mike, who are parents to Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena, are expecting their third child this year. He confirmed to The Times that he and his wife won't be finding out the sex of the baby ahead of the birth.

He said: "We're not finding out - I think it’s better that way. At the end of the day, you're just happy if it's got ten fingers and ten toes and it's healthy."

Peter announced his separation from wife Autumn last year, but she still lives at Gatcombe Park with the couple's daughters, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight.

Princess Anne with her granddaughters Isla, Mia and Savannah in 2019

While Peter and Zara are not working royals, their mother Anne has been carrying out her duties remotely from the estate.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's only daughter, 70, has been keeping in touch with her patronages and charities using video and telephone calls.

The Princess Royal was one of the senior royals to attend an engagement at Windsor Castle to thank local key workers in December.

She joined the Queen and her brothers, Prince Charles and Prince Edward, along with their wives Camilla and Sophie, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Anne lives at Gatcombe Park with her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, whom she married in 1992. The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on 12 December.

