Princess Beatrice wears elegant pearl hair clips as she gives moving new interview

Princess Beatrice gave a rare interview to charity Made By Dyslexia on Friday, giving an honest and moving account of her own experience with dyslexia and opening up about her childhood. The royal, who looked beautiful wearing a pale blue blouse and a statement pair of pearl hair clips, told the camera: "I was very lucky, I got to go to a school that was very nurturing and supporting… [but] I would describe the actual day to day learning side of things – very challenging. We had different coloured books to describe where your reading levels had got to, and I was always on the white books.

Princess Beatrice has appeared in a new video

"My best friends were always on the yellow books or the green books, they were so far ahead," she added. "And I think at that stage, those moments of doubt just pop into your head. 'I'm not good enough, I'm not smart enough, why am I not like the others?'"

MORE: Meghan Markle's summer style staples - from designer sunglasses to panama hats

🎬👀Watch our brand new Interview with the wonderful HRH Princess Beatrice #MadeByDyslexia who tells us about her school days, Dyslexic Strengths, and hopes for change in education https://t.co/eVaayzfNIo @yorkiebea @bigchange_ — Made By Dyslexia (@MadeByDyslexia) May 23, 2020



Beatrice gave an honest interview to Made By Dyslexia

Unsurprisingly, Beatrice's comments were praised by royal fans, with plenty taking to social media to congratulate her for raising awareness and being so candid. One tweeted: "What an amazing video from Princess Beatrice, talking about her dyslexia! She speaks so well on this, and I'm sure this will really inspire kids and teens who might be struggling. It's wonderful!"

Pearl snap hair clips, £3.15, Accessorize

The Princess made sure to choose an elegant outfit for her special video appearance – and no doubt plenty will want to get their hands on a pair of pretty pearl hair clips. We reckon the embellished accessories could be from one of Beatrice's favourite high street stores, Accessorize – and even better, they're currently in the sale for just £3.15.

Wearing Zara for another video appearance

Beatrice has made a number of stylish appearances via video recently, and also looked beautiful in a monochrome top from Zara while sending another message to raise awareness for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, of which she is a patron.

MORE: Kate Middleton's best Chelsea Flower Show outfits over the years

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.