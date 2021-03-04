Princess Eugenie dedicates touching post to Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice The royal took to Instagram

Princess Eugenie has dedicated a touching message to her mother, the Duchess of York, and her sister, Princess Beatrice.

Saying that they "inspire her every day," Eugenie encouraged her followers to share their own stories of the women who inspire them, promising to post a collection of them on her Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: CNBC's Tania Bryer speaks to HRH Princess Eugenie of York for 'Finding Solutions'

The mother-of-one wrote: "My mum and sister inspire me every day. To celebrate International Women's Day next week, I'd love to share some stories of the women who inspire you. So please send me your stories and pictures (as a direct message on here) and on Monday I'll share a collection and we can celebrate the incredible roles women have played all over the world."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie wows with sparkly headband during sweet new appearance

Princess Eugenie shared the post on Instagram

RELATED: Princess Eugenie reveals hopes for baby August in new interview

It's been a magical few weeks for Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who welcomed their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February.

Speaking in a new interview, Eugenie, 30, revealed her hopes for August.

She told Tania Bryer on CNBC's Finding Solutions in an interview recorded before the birth of her son: "I think my child hopefully will be one of those people who will continue to see the world as a place that can be changed.

"I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference.

"I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope and continue to know that they can make a big difference."

Eugenie spoke to the channel about The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative she co-founded with best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.