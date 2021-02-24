Princess Beatrice is set to have the most remarkable relationship with her first nephew, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, whom sister Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed on 9 February.

Although Beatrice, 32, is yet to meet the new addition, it seems the pair already have a special bond.

After confirming her tot's name, royal fans were quick to notice the sweet connection between aunt and nephew given that August happens to be the month Beatrice was born.

August, meanwhile, shares another important connection with Eugenie's family. He shares a moniker with Queen Victoria's consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August's great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.

The baby's second name, Philip, is in honour of Eugenie's grandfather and August's great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Eugenie revealed her son's name in a post on her Instagram Stories, which read: "On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack with their baby boy

The new mum finally shared August's moniker on Saturday, 11 days after his birth. In their first family photos, which were shared on Instagram, the doting parents could be seen smiling sweetly down at August, who was sleeping soundly wrapped up in a blue blanket.

Eugenie added the caption: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you. "[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

