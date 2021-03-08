Sarah Ferguson takes to Twitter after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Sarah was marking International Women's Day

Sarah Ferguson has taken to social media just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on America's CBS network.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's mother took to Twitter to share a message in celebration of International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day. To all the amazing women that make our days, minutes and seconds better. Thank you so much for all your hard work and care. #internationalwomensday," she wrote alongside two pictures, one of herself and another showing a rainbow.

Sarah's post comes just hours after Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview, in which they talked about their problems with the royal family but also made a surprising revelation about Prince Andrew's ex-wife.

Talking to Oprah about her first meeting with the Queen, Meghan revealed it was very last minute and it happened at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew and Sarah's home.

Upon hearing that the Queen would join them for lunch after attending a church service at Windsor Castle, Harry asked Meghan in the car ride there if she knew how to curtsy to Her Majesty and it's thanks to Fergie, as she calls Sarah, that she quickly learned how to do a "very deep curtsy".

Meghan Markle pictured curtsying to the Queen on Christmas Day

"I learned it very quickly, right in front of the house. We just practiced and then walked in." she recalled. She later added: "Fergie ran out and said, 'Do you know how to curtsy?' Apparently, I did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it, and then we sat there, and we chatted."

During the two-hour chat, Meghan also revealed that she knew Princess Eugenie before dating Prince Harry and that they were "friends with them as a couple".

During the sensational interview, the couple spoke about a range of topics including Meghan's mental health, accusations the royal family was racist and the full extent of Harry's fractured relationship with his father Prince Charles as well as reaching out to the Queen when Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

Meghan revealed that she knew Princess Eugenie before meeting Harry

In a lighter moment, Harry and Meghan - who announced in February they were expecting their second child - said they are due to have a baby girl in the summer.

In the US, the show was broadcast on Sunday evening on CBS. In the UK, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be broadcast on Monday night at 9pm on ITV, and on ITV hub.