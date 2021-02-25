Sarah Ferguson joined by sweetest family member in new video The Duchess recently became a first-time grandmother

Sarah Ferguson was joined by a very special member of her family in her latest YouTube video.

The Duchess, who recently became a first-time grandmother following the arrival of Princess Eugenie's son August, appeared on screen for the latest instalment of Storytime With Fergie and Friends with a little Norfolk terrier sat on her lap.

In total, the York family has a pack of four dogs: Jack, Cici, Teddy, and Ginger. A fifth, Orange, sadly died in 2019 after eating a poisonous plant in Windsor Great Park.

Sarah, 61, has been on cloud nine ever since the birth of her grandson on 9 February. In an exclusive quote to HELLO! she spoke of her joy at her expanding family.

Sarah was joined by her dog in her latest YouTube video

She said: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family.

"Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack welcomed their son on 9 February

The royal also took to Instagram to reiterate her joy at her grandson's arrival, writing: "As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents."

Little August and his proud new parents are currently residing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which is located just a short distance from Royal Lodge.

Sarah and Prince Andrew with their two girls

The Royal Lodge is a Grade II-listed property, with a total of 30 rooms inside.

Sarah has revealed more than ever of the house amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she launched a YouTube channel and has been working from home.

