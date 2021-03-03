Sarah Ferguson returns to social media after grandson's birth with incredible photo Sarah, Duchess of York is a proud new grandmother

Sarah Ferguson posted a beautiful photo to social media on Wednesday, taken during a very special trip.

She shared the snap, which was a close-up of a lioness lying down by a tree with her mouth slightly open (revealing some very sharp teeth) to Twitter and Instagram.

The new grandmother captioned the striking image: "To mark World Wildlife Day, here is a photo of a lioness I took during a charity trip to Africa. It still fills me with a sense of awe.

"I salute all those working in the vital field of wildlife protection."

Sarah's followers were keen to share their love for the photo, with their replies including: "Beautiful photo," and: "She is beautiful."





Last month, the 61-year-old thrilled her fans when she shared a series of photos of her new grandson to social media.

Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on 9 February, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and first-time grandmother Sarah was clearly delighted.

Sarah posted the fantastic photo to social media

Swaddled in a blue blanket, the little boy was held by his dad and clutched his mum's finger in the adorable pictures.

Sarah captioned them: "As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents."

The new grandmother recently shared sweet pictures of her grandson

In an exclusive quote obtained by HELLO!, the new grandmother opened up about her joy, saying: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother.

"August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

