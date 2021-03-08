Sarah Ferguson taught 'naive' Meghan Markle how to curtsy before joining royal family The former Suits actress shared the revelation with Oprah Winfrey

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she turned to Sarah Ferguson for some guidance before meeting the Queen for the very first time.

During her astonishing two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan confessed she went into the royal family "naively" and "didn't do any research" before she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

The former Suits actress also revealed she "didn't fully understand" what the job would entail once becoming a member of one of the world's most famous families.

Recalling the moment she went to meet the Queen for the first time at The Royal Lodge in Windsor, Meghan shared her surprise when she learnt she had to quickly perfect the art of curtsying.

"Right in front of the house we practiced and ran in," she recalled. "Fergie ran out and said, 'Do you know how to curtsy?' Apparently, I did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it, and then we sat there, and we chatted. "

Her perception about the Firm was "very different" to the reality.

Meghan pictured curtsying on Christmas Day in 2017

During the sensational interview, the couple spoke about a range of topics including Meghan's mental health, accusations the royal family was racist and the full extent of Harry's fractured relationship with his father Prince Charles as well as reaching out to the Queen when Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

In a lighter moment, Harry and Meghan - who announced in February they were expecting their second child - said they are due to have a baby girl in the summer.

In the US, the show was broadcast on Sunday evening on CBS. In the UK, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be broadcast on Monday night at 9pm on ITV, and on ITV hub.

