Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Archie's very surprising new favourite word

Archie will turn two on 6 May

Gemma Strong

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey contained a number of explosive claims about their life within the royal family – but there were also some lighter moments.

During the couple's candid conversation with Oprah they spoke lovingly about their son, Archie Harrison, and revealed his surprising new favourite word.

Harry was asked by the host what "delights him" now in his new everyday. Noting that it had been a "crazy" year for everybody, the Prince said that having outdoor space to be able to go for walks with Archie, or head to the beach as a family brings him great joy.

WATCH: HELLO! Insider: Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview

"I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on bike rides, which was something I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, he's got his arms out and he's all, 'Wooooo,' Chatty, chatty, chatty. 'Palm tree, palm tree. House.'"

Asked what Archie's favourite word is, Meghan exclaimed that the one-year-old was "on a roll". "In the past couple of weeks it has been 'hydrate', which is just hysterical," she shared.

Meghan revealed Archie's new favourite word is 'hydrate'

Harry then added that whenever anyone leaves the house, Archie will say: "Drive safe." "And he's not even two yet!" Meghan exclaimed.

The interview also saw Harry and Meghan confirm they are expecting a baby girl. The couple had announced that Meghan was pregnant on 14 February with a statement reading: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.

The couple's son will turn two on 6 May

"Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are said to be delighted and to wish them well."

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black and white photograph of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradled her baby bump.

