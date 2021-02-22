Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's incredibly touching gesture for Texas women's shelter The couple donated through their Archewell Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid for a new roof at a Dallas women's shelter, after recent snow storms caused damage to the housing facility, forcing it to close its doors for the first time in its 40 year history.

The incredibly touching gesture was revealed by Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in a tweet on Monday, saying: "Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!"

The organisation, which first opened its doors in 1985, provides shelter, safety, counselling and expert services to women and children, who have experienced domestic violence.

HELLO! understands Harry and Meghan are "heartbroken" to see communities across Texas still struggling to access basic resources, such as water, heat, food and shelter. The couple hopes their donation will bring relief, comfort and certainty to the entire Genesis community.

Jan Langebin, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support said: "In spite of the devastating winter storms here in Texas, our hearts have been warmed by the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries.

"Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet.

"Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan now live in Santa Barbara in the US after stepping back from royal duties last March.

Their non-profit Archewell foundation aims to "uplift and unite communities – local and global, online and offline – one act of compassion at a time".

In December, it was announced that the Sussexes' foundation will partner with World Central Kitchen to create four new relief service centres.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to people in areas that have been affected by natural disasters and other challenges that make it difficult to obtain food.

Last year it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess have also set up their own production company and signed a deal with Netflix, where their focus will be on "creating content that informs but also gives hope".

A holiday special of their forthcoming podcast series, Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify, will also see them "produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world" as well as "highlight diverse perspectives and voices".

On Valentine's Day, the couple confirmed they are expecting their second child this year.

