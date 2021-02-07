Princess Anne reveals sentimental photo of Zara Tindall on display at home The Princess Royal has decorated with several family photos

Princess Anne shared a new look inside her home on Saturday – but did you spot the sentimental tribute to her daughter Zara Tindall?

The Princess Royal, 70, watched Scotland play rugby alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in the couple's cosy living room at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. In the background, plenty of ornaments, books and framed pictures covered the surfaces and walls.

Several of these family photos included her daughter – one of Zara’s Christening at Windsor Castle on 27 July 1981, and another black-and-white picture of the young royal with her brother Peter. Both framed pictures sat on top of a wooden set of shelves in the corner of the room.

Another set of family pictures could be seen on the table near Timothy, who watched TV next to Anne on a large red patterned sofa, which took centre stage in the room.

The gorgeous photo was captioned: "As @scotlandteam Patron, The Princess Royal often supports the team from the stands.

The Princess Royal shared a look at her stunning living room inside her Gatcombe Park home

"Her Royal Highness and Vice Admiral Sir Tim cheered Scotland on from home today as they played England for the Calcutta Cup, 150 years since their first match. Well played, Scotland!"

Noting the homely interior, one wrote: "I love that their house looks like anyone’s house," while a third said: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

One of the photos on display appears to be of Zara Tindall's Christening in 1981

Princess Anne not only has reminders of her two children inside her home, but she also lives in close proximity to both of them on the Gatcombe Park estate. Zara and Mike Tindall live with daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, two, while Peter and Autumn Phillips share Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, although they are believed to occupy separate properties on the grounds following their split.

This means Anne is likely to be one of the first to meet Zara and Mike's third child since she could be considered among their support bubble or childcare bubble.

