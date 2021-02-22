Princess Eugenie hinted at baby name on her wedding day – details The royal welcomed August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on 9 February

Princess Eugenie might have waited 11 days before announcing the name of her newborn son, but it seems she had her heart set on his moniker as far back as her wedding day in October 2018.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their baby boy on 9 February, later confirming they had named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. And it didn't take long for royal watchers to spot a surprising hint from their nuptials.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot at Windsor Castle

The couple chose to pose for a wedding photograph in front of a portrait of Queen Victoria's consort, Prince Albert – whose middle name just happened to be Augustus.

Prince Albert's full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel and he is little August's great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. The name August means 'great' in Latin.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their newborn son

Of course, Eugenie and Jack looked closer to home for the little boy's middle names. Philip is in honour of the Princess's beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. The name is an anglicised version of the name Phillippos, from the Greek philos, meaning 'friend'.

Hawke, meanwhile, pays tribute to Rev. Edward Hawke, one of Jack's ancestors.

The couple have named their little boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, formally introduced their son to the world on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the new parents smiling as they held their baby boy's tiny fingers, Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

She added that the photo had been taken by their "wonderful midwife" at the Portland Hospital. "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Baby August was born on 9 February

Eugenie later took to Instagram Stories to explain her son's names further. "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy," she wrote. "He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers."

Baby August Philip Hawke is currently 11th in line to the throne behind his mother Eugenie, but will move down to 12th when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her second child this year.

