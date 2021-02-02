Mike Tindall just made the sweetest comments about wife Zara The couple first met at the Rugby World Cup in 2003

It's set to be a big year for Mike and Zara Tindall with the impending arrival of their third child and their tenth wedding anniversary to celebrate in July.

In an interview with The Times on Monday, former rugby star Mike spoke publicly of his love for his wife, saying: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change."

RELATED: Mike Tindall on why he and Zara aren't finding out royal baby's sex

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals whether he watches The Crown

When asked by the newspaper what the secret to a happy marriage is, Mike responded: "I don't know if I've got any top tips. She's always right, is that a top tip? I think there's a lot of balance.

"It's always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It's a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are. I think that's why we gel."

The sports star met Princess Anne's daughter when he was playing for the winning England team during the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003.

MORE: Princess Anne's lockdown bubble in Gloucestershire revealed

MORE: Zara Tindall's royal baby might mark a new milestone for Princess Anne

Mike and Zara on their wedding day in 2011

In December 2010, Buckingham Palace announced the couple's engagement after Mike proposed to Zara with a custom-designed diamond and platinum ring.

The royal wedding took place on 30 July 2011 at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, with over 400 guests in attendance, including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and senior royals.

Zara wowed in an ivory silk dress designed by the Queen's couturier Stewart Parvin and she borrowed the Meander tiara, previously worn by Princess Anne.

Mike and Zara with Mia and Lena in 2018

Mike and Zara's eldest daughter Mia, now seven, arrived in 2014, while their youngest child Lena, two, was born in 2018.

The dad-of-two also revealed during the interview with The Times that he and Zara aren't finding out the sex of their third child ahead of the birth.

The Tindalls live at a property on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, with Mike revealing that the family was in a "farm bubble" with the Princess Royal and Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, his former wife Autumn and their children, Savannah and Isla, during lockdown.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.