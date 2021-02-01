Mike Tindall on why he and Zara aren't finding out royal baby's sex The couple are already parents to Mia and Lena

Mike Tindall has revealed that he and wife Zara will be keeping the sex of the royal baby a surprise.

The couple, who are parents to Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena, are expecting their third child this year.

In an interview with The Times, the former rugby star said: "It was always an interesting question whether we'd go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we'll get one.

"We're not finding out - I think it’s better that way. At the end of the day, you’re just happy if it’s got ten fingers and ten toes and it’s healthy.

"And Mia's such a Daddy's girl, it's been brilliant. I've loved having girls."

READ: Mike Tindall shares hilarious photo from his attempts to homeschool daughter Mia

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals whether he watches The Crown

The sex of a royal baby in the lead-up to the birth is not usually disclosed publicly, but it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex knew they were having a little boy before Archie arrived in May 2019, according to royal biography Finding Freedom.

The book says: "Harry and Meghan already had a name ready to go when Archie was born, because the couple had known all along that they were having a boy.

"According to a source, they settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy."

MORE: 28 of Mia Tindall's cutest moments caught on camera

MORE: Zara Tindall's royal baby might mark a new milestone for Princess Anne

Mike with daughters Mia and Lena

Sportsman Mike and equestrian Zara have been juggling their work with homeschooling during lockdown. The dad-of-two told The Times that Zara has put riding on hold for now during her pregnancy, but she is still teaching.

Speaking about his wife's third pregnancy during the pandemic, Mike said: "It's been really low-key. She doesn't have to go outside or worry about what to wear; you're not going to events so from Zara's side it's been a lot easier than normal.

"Obviously it's easier if the kids are going to school."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.