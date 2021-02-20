First official portrait of Princess Eugenie's royal baby released Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son was born on 9 February

The first official portrait of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank has been unveiled.

The adorable baby boy, who arrived on Tuesday 9 February, is the picture of perfection as he sleeps soundly wrapped up in a blue blanket, in an image released by Buckingham Palace. In the photo, he is being held by his father and clutching his mother’s finger.

An accompanying statement from the Palace reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have revealed the name of their baby boy

"The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photograph as a family. The photograph was taken by their midwife during a home visit."

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child last week, a few days before their son's mid-February due date. A statement from the palace announced: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

The official portrait released by the Palace

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child last week

Shortly after the official announcement, Eugenie, 30, posted an adorable close-up, black-and-white photo of her and Jack's hands cradling their son's. The Princess captioned the Instagram snap with three blue heart emojis.

Typically, new royal babies make their first public appearance outside the hospital hours after being born, or, like with Meghan Markle, they are introduced via an interview. But Eugenie, who gave birth at The Portland Hospital in London – the same place where she was born – broke with tradition by choosing to release her first image on social media.

Eugenie and Jack first announced they were expecting in September 2020, sharing an adorable photo of the new mum holding a pair of teddy bear slippers.

The new parents are expected to raise their first child at Prince Harry and Meghan's former home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. Eugenie's parents Andrew and Sarah, who are divorced but still live together at Royal Lodge, are just a stone's throw away and will no doubt be able to lend a helping hand with their new grandchild.

