Princess Eugenie's baby: the big change in her first photos of son August

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans when she shared the very first photos of her newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The royal, 30, took to Instagram 11 days after her baby boy’s arrival to share beautiful photos showing her and her husband Jack Brooksbank with their firstborn.

But there was one notable difference to the Princess that went largely unnoticed by her 1.3 million followers.

While Eugenie's plain gold wedding band was still in place, her striking engagement ring was notably absent.

The Princess first showcased her unique ring in a televised interview on The One Show shortly after her engagement to Jack was announced in January 2018.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack with their baby boy

It contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and resembles a flower. Fans noted that the engagement ring bears a striking resemblance to Eugenie’s mother’s own band; Sarah Ferguson was presented with a Burmese ruby stone surrounded by diamonds by her now-ex husband, Prince Andrew, when they got engaged in March 1986.

Eugenie shared three photos in total as she officially introduced her baby boy to the world and announced his name.

Princess Eugenie's striking engagement ring

And it seems the royal dropped a surprising hint about her son's usual moniker as far back as her wedding day on 12 October 2018.

The couple chose to pose for a wedding photograph in front of a portrait of Queen Victoria's consort, Prince Albert – whose middle name just happened to be Augustus.

Prince Albert's full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel and he is little August's great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. The name August means 'great' in Latin.

The couple's firstborn has been named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack looked closer to home for the little boy's middle names. Philip is in honour of the Princess's beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. The name is an anglicised version of the name Phillippos, from the Greek philos, meaning 'friend'.

Hawke, meanwhile, pays tribute to Rev. Edward Hawke, one of Jack's ancestors.

