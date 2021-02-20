Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Princess Eugenie's son's name The royal welcomed her first child in February

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reacted to Princess Eugenie's son's name after she revealed on Saturday that she and husband, Jack Brooksbank, have called their first child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The new mum posted a gorgeous family photo on Instagram, in which proud father Jack can be seen holding their bundle of joy while Eugenie dotes on the little one.

Reacting to the gorgeous photos, Kate and William gave the cute moniker their seal of approval by 'liking' Eugenie's post from their official Instagram account, Kensington Royal.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank introduce their son to the world

Kate and William weren't the only royals to hit the heart button on Eugenie's post – Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla and the Queen did too.

Eugenie welcomed little August on 9 February and finally revealed his name on Saturday. She accompanied her first family photos with the caption: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

The royal added: "[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild. The couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Philip is in honour of Eugenie’s grandfather and August’s great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Eugenie shared three new photos of her son on Instagram

Eugenie also shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which read: "On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

A tweet from the official royal family account said on Saturday: "The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family."

