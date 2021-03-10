Meghan Markle sets record straight about pregnancy with son Archie

Meghan Markle has clarified that she and her husband Prince Harry did not know the sex of their first child until the birth, despite reports claiming that they had known but wanted to keep it a secret from the world.

The Duchess of Sussex mentioned this during her interview with her friend and neighbour Oprah Winfrey, on Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, seeming to put to rest the rumours that the couple had known all along.

As she spoke about feeling neglected by the royal family, and the issue of being told that her son Archie wasn't going to receive security, Meghan said: "What was happening behind closed doors, we knew I was pregnant, we now know it's Archie, and that it was a boy. We didn't know any of that at the time…

"That was when they were saying they didn't want him to be a Prince or a Princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol. And that he wasn't going to receive security. It was really hard. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy."

It was previously reported that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, had known their baby's gender. According to royal biography Finding Freedom, released last August, the book stated: "Harry and Meghan already had a name ready to go when Archie was born, because the couple had known all along that they were having a boy.

"According to a source, they settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy."

The Sussexes, who welcomed Archie in March 2019, are expecting their second child together – a baby girl. They revealed they are having a daughter during the Oprah interview, in a sweet moment that saw Meghan look at her husband and nod and say, "You can tell her" after Oprah asked the gender. "No, go for it," Harry says, as his wife insists, "No, no."

"It's a girl!" Harry proudly says, throwing his arms into the air and exclaiming, "Yeah!"

