Princess Martha Louise of Norway reveals future move to the US The royal has three daughters

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has revealed that a move to the US is on the cards. In an interview with Norway's VG magazine, the 49-year-old, who is dating American Shaman Durek Verrett, appeared to confirm her future plans.

When asked by the publication about how relevant it was for her to move to the US, Princess Martha Louise said: "Right now it is Covid and difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time. The children will of course join. We must have a home in Norway. We'll still be here a lot. We cannot leave beautiful Norway completely."

The royal and her Los Angeles-based boyfriend have been separated for long periods of time due to the pandemic. The couple confirmed their romance in May 2019.

The princess was previously married to Norwegian playwright and author Ari Behn, who died by suicide on Christmas Day 2019.

The couple shared three daughters together, Maud Angelica Behn, 17, Leah Isadora Behn, 15, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 12.

Princess Martha Louise with boyfriend Shaman Durek

It's not known when Princess Martha Louise will make her move, but according to the interview with VG, she will keep her home in Lommedalen, in Bærum outside of Oslo.

She and Ari and their daughters previously lived in London for two years, from 2012 to 2014.

Norway's royal family pictured together in 2018

Martha Louise and her daughters will appear in an upcoming TV series, which premieres in Norway on 7 April and will document her work and some of her private time.

The princess is the only daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. She is fourth in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne after her brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Princess Martha Louise will be the latest royal to move to the US, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and bought a home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, also moved their family to Florida in 2018.

