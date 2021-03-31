Princess Sofia shares beautiful new family photos of baby boy Prince Julian was born on 26 March

Princess Sofia of Sweden shared two new beautiful family photos just days after welcoming her third child.

The royal mum shared the images on her and her husband Prince Carl Philip's joint Instagram account on Wednesday, which showed her baby son cuddled up with his proud big brothers Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three.

A second black and white shot showed the tot asleep inbetween his brothers, with Prince Carl Philip putting an arm around his three sons.

Princess Sofia shared two new photos of her family on Instagram

In keeping with tradition, the baby's name was revealed in a cabinet meeting held by King Carl XVI Gustaf a few days following the birth on 26 March.

The newborn's full name and duchy was revealed as Prince Julian Herbert Folke of Sweden, Duke of Halland.

Princess Sofia captioned the photos on Instagram: "Life gave me not only one but four beautiful princes. A sincere thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian's birth."

However, unlike his older royal cousins, the baby is the king's first grandchild who has been born without the style of Royal Highness.

In 2019, the Swedish king made changes to the royal house, meaning that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's children, would lose their HRH style and in the future when they are older, would not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Prince Julian is seventh in line to the Swedish throne behind his older brothers Alexander and Gabriel.

Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

