Princess Martha Louise of Norway reunited with boyfriend after six months apart The royal turned 49 on Tuesday

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has shared her joy at being reunited with her boyfriend Shaman Durek Verrett after six months apart due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

King Harald and Queen Sonja's daughter uploaded a selfie of herself and Shaman Durek on her Instagram account as she celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday.

Martha Louise wrote: "I love surprises. And the best surprise ever was you turning up for my birthday, @shamandurek, after six long months of being apart.

"It has been so challenging yet wonderful to see how, even when not seeing each other, we have deepened our connection and understanding for each other. One of the main things this corona period has shown me, is that we humans are tougher than we think and can prevail anything, but it’s better when we have our loved ones close."

READ: Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte and Louis' favourite celebrity

Princess Martha Louise shared this sweet selfie

Shaman Durek, who is believed to have flown from the US to Norway, reposted the same image on his own social media account, captioning it: "I'm so happy to see you. It's been really difficult for me being away from the woman I love.

"There were times where I struggled emotionally, however my love for you is enduring and I'm blessed by God to be with my angel on her Birthday. Love you forever. Happy Birthday, baby."

Back in March, in a romantic gesture, Martha Louise flew to the US to see her boyfriend for just two days before Norway shut its borders.

MORE: Princess Eugenie excited over baby koala news

Norway's royal family pictured together in 2018

The princess was previously married to Norwegian playwright and author Ari Behn, who died by suicide on Christmas Day 2019. The couple shared three daughters together, Maud Angelica Behn, 17, Leah Isadora Behn, 15, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 11.

Ari and Princess Martha Louise finalised their divorce in 2017 and she confirmed her romance with Shaman Durek in May 2019.

Ari's funeral took place at Oslo Cathedral in January 2020 and was attended by members of Norway's royal family, including King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.