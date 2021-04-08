Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had police called to US home 9 times in as many months The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

Police have been called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Southern California mansion nine times in as many months, official figures reveal.

Prince Harry and Meghan bought their home in Montecito in July, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has responded to calls at the property, listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes.

The data has been obtained under the Freedom of Information laws by PA news agency.

It reports that officers were called four times in July last year after Harry and Meghan moved to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles, where they had been temporarily residing at Tyler Perry's property since leaving Canada at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to PA, one call is listed as a phone request while the others are labelled "alarm activations" and all occurred in the early hours of the morning.

An August request is listed as "Misc Priority Incdnt", while there was a further alarm in November.

The Sussexes moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties

On Christmas Eve, police were called to Harry and Meghan's home after a man was alleged to have trespassed. Officers returned to the mansion on Boxing Day at 2.54pm for a call listed under "Property Crimes".

Nickolas Brooks, 37, was booked into jail on a misdemeanour trespassing charge and later released, the sheriff’s office said.

The most recent call was at 2.21am on 16 February this year and is listed as an alarm activation.

Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah about security concerns

In the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month, the couple opened up about security fears after stepping back as senior royals.

Meghan revealed that producer Tyler Perry stepped in to help: "We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."

Meanwhile Harry said he never thought he would have his UK taxpayer-funded security detail removed upon deciding to step back from royal duties.

He said: "I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So that was a shock to me."

