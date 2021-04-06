Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce first TV series for Netflix It's a project close to the Duke's heart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their first docu-series as part of their deal with Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan's company, Archewell Productions, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation will release a documentary series called Heart of Invictus.

It will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

In a statement, Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

The Duke, 36, will appear on camera and serve as Executive Producer on the series, alongside the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara.

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix in 2020

Dominic Reid, Chief Executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery.

"This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen."

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

