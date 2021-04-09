Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fly to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral? Prince Harry and Prince Philip were very close

The royal family is in mourning following the very sad news that Prince Philip has passed away aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor Castle, and a statement was released which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

WATCH: Prince Philip dies aged 99

Following the sad news, royal watchers have asked if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had plans to return to the UK in honour to be with Harry's family, and to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh. Although there is no word yet on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans, Harry had a very close relationship with his grandfather, and is expected to pay tribute to him in some way.

The pair have always been close

Harry recently opened up about speaking to his grandparents via Zoom, and joked about how Philip ended the calls by slamming the laptop shut. He said: "He just goes 'doof'! He added: "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around."

Harry has spoken fondly of his grandfather

The couple also spoke about speaking to the Queen about Philip's condition in hospital during their interview with Oprah, with Meghan explaining: "This morning, I woke up earlier than H, and saw a note from someone on our team in the UK saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital. But I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check-in. That’s what we do, being able to default to not having to every moment go, 'Is that appropriate?'"

Prince Philip has died aged 99

Harry added: "For so many in my family, what they do is there’s a level of control in that because they’re fearful of what the papers are going to say about them. Whereas with us it was just like, just be yourself. Just be genuine. Just be authentic. If you get it wrong, get it wrong, if you get it right you get it right."

