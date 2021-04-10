All of Prince Philip's funeral details: royal guests, face masks, touching elements, more The funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April

The Duke of Edinburgh will receive a ceremonial royal funeral at 3pm on Saturday April 17 at St George's Chapel Windsor with just 30 of his closest loved ones in attendance.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman has confirmed that the Duke of Sussex intends to return to the UK to join the Queen and her family for the service, but the heavily pregnant Duchess has been advised not to travel by her doctor.

WATCH: Prince Philip's best family moments

In a touching detail and in line with his wishes, Prince Philip’s coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The Duke, who championed British design and engineering throughout his lifetime, is understood to have had a hand in commissioning two of the vehicles some years ago. While one will be used in his funeral procession, a second is available as a back up.

Prince Philip's funeral will keep in line with government guidelines

The coffin, draped in the Duke’s personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2.40pm.

At 2.45pm the Prince of Wales and other members of the family will walk in procession behind the coffin along a route lined with socially distanced servicemen and women from across the Armed Forces.

The palaces have been inundated with flowers

Other representatives from regiments associated with the Duke will “pay compliments” from the Castle’s quadrangle as the coffin departs the State Entrance.

At the West Steps, a bearer party from the Royal Marines will carry the coffin up to the doors of the Chapel as a Royal Naval pipe band plays, ahead of the minute’s silence.

The intimate service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner will follow a military funeral procession and a national minute’s silence in his memory.

Prince Harry will attend the funeral without his wife Meghan

Mourners will include Prince Philip’s Private Secretary Archie Miller Bakewell and all are expected to wear masks inside the Chapel in line with national coronavirus guidelines.

Prince Philip’s various insignia, including his Field Marshal’s baton and wings, will also be on display on cushions on the altar of the Chapel during the service.

At the end of the ceremony, the Duke’s coffin will be interred in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel.

Prince Philip has designed his own funeral car

The events will take place entirely within the confines of the Castle and members of the public are being urged not to travel to Windsor or other royal residences to pay their respects, but to watch the ceremony on television instead.

In addition to the eight days of National Mourning announced by the Government, starting on the day the Duke died, the Queen has approved a two-week period of royal mourning for members of her family during which they will wear black or uniform with mourning bands and only carry out engagements deemed appropriate in the circumstances.

Royal Mourning also applies to members of the royal households and troops on public duties.

Further details of the funeral service and guestlist will be shared ahead of the service.