Prince Philip's special request for funeral revealed

Further details about the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral have been confirmed ahead of the service on Saturday April 17.

Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday April 9, will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at the weekend and per his request, there will be military involvement in the ceremony.

In line with the late royal's wishes, Action Stations - which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations - will be played at the end of the service.

Buglers of the Royal Marines will perform the wartime alert, a tradition sometimes associated with naval funerals, in honour of the Duke's active service in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

It will be followed by the Archbishop of Canterbury's blessing and the singing of the National Anthem by the choir. The Last Post will also be played during the service to signify "a soldier has gone to his final rest".

The Duke's service to Royal Navy will be honoured in during the service

A senior palace official said Philip wanted the call to echo around the vast 15th-century chapel as his family gathered for his ceremonial farewell.

During the war, Philip served with the British navy in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean. He was mentioned in dispatches, and at 21 became one of the youngest first lieutenants in the Royal Navy.

Prior to his wife's accession to the throne on February 6 1952, Philip continued to pursue his naval career, rising through the ranks to become second in command of the Fleet Destroyer HMS Whelp. Following her Majesty's coronation, he assumed the role of full-time consort with all its incumbent duties.

Philip was made one of youngest first lieutenants in the Royal Navy

The military involvement is not the plans the Duke set out for his funeral before his death. His coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel in a specially-modified Land Rover, which he first began designing more than 15 years ago. His Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab has undergone a number of alterations over the years, the last of which were made in 2019, the year he turned 98.

The late Duke had asked for a repaint in military green and he also designed the open-top rear section where his coffin will rest – made to his exact specifications – including the rubber grips on silver metal pins known as the "stops" or "stoppers" to secure his coffin in place.

In compliance with coronavirus restrictions, just 30 people will attend the funeral, instead of 800 as originally planned. Additionally, there will be no public access and no procession will take place outside the grounds of the castle.

