The royals who won't be attending Prince Philip's funeral The guest list for the service is limited to 30 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions

The guest list for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor on Saturday 17 April has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

It has been limited to 30 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions and will include the Queen's four children, eight grandchildren, and Prince Philip's sisters' families.

But who are the high-profile family members that won't be in attendance?

The Duchess of Sussex

While husband Prince Harry is isolating at Frogmore Cottage with cousin Princess Eugenie ahead of the funeral, Meghan was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor, due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The royals pictured with the Duke at Christmas in 2017

The Duchess is currently pregnant with the couple's baby girl and has remained at their Montecito home with one-year-old son, Archie.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Prince Andrew's ex-wife will not be among the attendees at the service, but has no doubt been supporting her former husband and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at this difficult time for the royal family.

Sarah and Prince Philip pictured in 1990

Sarah and Andrew have remained on good terms since their divorce in 1996 and currently live together at the York family home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. She and Andrew have reportedly been joining the Queen on daily walks at Windsor Castle.

Autumn Phillips

Peter Phillips' estranged wife will not attend the funeral on Saturday, and is likely to remain with the couple's children, Savannah and Isla, at her home in Gloucestershire.

Prince Philip, the Queen and Charles pictured with Peter and Autumn in 2015

Peter and Autumn confirmed their plans to divorce in February 2020, after almost 12 years of marriage.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

The monarch has a number of first cousins with whom she shares a close relationship, but they will not be in attendance at the service on Saturday.

They include Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of Kent.

