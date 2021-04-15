Who will accompany the Queen on her way to Prince Philip's funeral? The Duke of Edinburgh will be buried on 17 April

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday 17 April at St. George's Chapel in Windsor – but who will accompany the Queen in her car on the way to his funeral?

Her Majesty will be joined by one of her ladies-in-waiting as she makes her way to the service in a Bentley.

Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, although this information will be released on Saturday ahead of the funeral.

One possibility is Susan Rhodes, who joined the monarch on the balcony of the Foreign Office at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day back in November.

Mrs. Rhodes is believed to have formed part of 'HMS Bubble' and has been isolating with the 94-year-old during the coronavirus pandemic.

She was appointed as an Extra Lady-in-Waiting in 2017 alongside Lady Elizabeth Leeming, who could join the Queen in her car on Saturday instead.

The two women were appointed to the role to assist Her Majesty in her official duties.

The Queen was accompanied by Susan Rhodes on Remembrance Sunday

Only 30 royals will be able to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday due to current COVID-19 restrictions, but other members and close friends will be able to watch the service on a live stream instead.

Prince Philip's four children and eight grandchildren, along with their spouses, are likely to be among the royals present, although Buckingham Palace is set to confirm the final list of attendees ahead of the service.

In a touching detail and in line with his wishes, Prince Philip's coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2.40 pm.

Prince Philip died 'peacefully' on 9 April

At 2.45 pm the Prince of Wales and other members of the family will walk in procession behind the coffin along a route lined with socially distanced servicemen and women from across the Armed Forces.

At the West Steps, a bearer party from the Royal Marines will carry the coffin up to the doors of the Chapel as a Royal Naval pipe band plays, ahead of the minute's silence at 3 pm.

At the end of the service, the Duke's coffin will be interred in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel.

