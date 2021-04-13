Prince Philip's godchildren include a former pop star and a used car salesman The Duke was a diligent godfather to many

Prince Philip was a godfather many times over – the exact number is not known, with Buckingham Palace previously stating it was a "private matter", but it has been estimated the number stands at more than 50.

His confirmed godchildren are certainly an eclectic group, including a former 60 popstar, a used car salesman and even Gordon Brown's former girlfriend. Let's take a closer look…

Louise Cordet

Now 76, Louise Cordet was a singer best known for her 1962 single, I'm Just A Baby. She is the daughter of Captain Marcel Bisot of the Free French Air Force and Greek actress Helene Cordet; Helene's parents helped Philip's parents, Prince Andrew and Princess Alice of Greece, after their exile in 1922 resulting in a lasting friendship between the families.

Louise Cordet found fame as a pop singer

Princess Margareta of Romania

The eldest daughter of King Michael I and Queen Anne of Romania, Margareta has claimed the headship of the House of Romania following her father's death in 2017 – although the country is now a republic. Her godparents include Prince Philip and Princess Margaret of Denmark, also her namesake.

While at university in her 20s, Margareta was in a five-year relationship with future Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, In 2007, she told the Daily Telegraph: "It was a very solid and romantic story; I never stopped loving him, but one day it didn't seem right any more, it was politics, politics, politics, and I needed nurturing." She has been married to Radu Duda since 1996.

Margareta pictured with her husband, Radu Duda

Philip Howard-Johnston

Philip is the grandson of WW1 hero, Douglas Haig, the 1st Earl Haig. He now runs Howard-Johnston Cars in Scotland with a description on the website reading: "Established since 1969 in Edinburgh, Howard-Johnston cars are a well-respected quality used car retailer with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction."

Douglas Haig was a celebrated war hero

Princess Maria Tatiana of Yugoslavia

Prince Philip was godfather to both of Princess Christina of Hesse's children with Prince Andrew of Yugoslavia; Princess Maria and her younger brother Prince Christopher. Princess Christina was the daughter of Princess Sophie of Greece and Denmark, who was also Prince Philip's younger sister.

Maria – known as Tania – spent some time living at Buckingham Palace prior to her 1990 marriage to Gregory Thune-Larsen and now works as a landscape photographer living in France.

Prince Philip attending Princess Maria's christening

Tragically, Christopher, who served in the British army, was accidentally killed while cycling home from Port Ellen in 1994. It was Philip who had to deliver the news to Christopher's grandmother, his sister Princess Sophie, who was staying as a guest at Windsor Castle at the time.

Prince Philippos of Greece

The youngest child of Constantine II and his wife Anne-Marie of Denmark, Prince Philippos was named after his royal godfather. Philippos was born in exile in St Mary's Hospital in London, 13 years after the abolition of the Greek monarchy. He currently works as a hedge fund manager in New York and has been married to Nina Nastassja Flohr since December 2020.

Prince Philippos of Greece with his wife, Nina

Annabel Cope

Annabel and her family hold a strong connection to the royal family. Her mother, Margaret Rhodes, was a first cousin to the Queen and was a frequent playmate of the young Princess Elizabeth. Margaret was also a bridesmaid at Elizabeth's wedding to Philip in November 1947.

Margaret Rhodes was a close companion to the Queen

Annabel, her eldest child with Denys Gravenor Rhodes, married Christopher Downing Strickland-Skailes in 1978, with whom she shares son Andrew, and remarried Charles Cope in 1986.

