Charles Spencer breaks silence following Prince William's statement on Prince Philip

Charles Spencer has taken to social media in the wake of Prince Philip's death on 9 April.

The 56-year-old – Princess Diana's younger brother and uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry – shared a poignant photo on his Instagram feed in his first post since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away.

Charles captured a tranquil moment in the grounds of his ancestral home, Althorp, showing the outside of the house at dusk, with a beautiful pink blossom tree in the foreground.

His fans were enamoured with the image, with one writing: "What a magical shot! The light!" "Thanks, Marina – a lucky moment," Charles replied. "Heavenly photo," another follower told the Earl, with a third noting, "Just so beautiful and peaceful."

Althorp was previously owned by Charles's late father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Charles shared a striking photo of his ancestral home, Althorp House

Charles previously spoke about his childhood at Althorp and the pain the children went through when their father separated from their mother Frances Shand Kydd in 1969.

"Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it," the father-of-seven told The Sunday Times .

Charles and Diana's parents separated in 1969

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn't do it.

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she'd come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came," he recalled.

The late Princess with her mother, Frances

Following her untimely death in 1997, Princess Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

Furthermore, a temple with Diana's name inscribed on the top is situated across from the lake as a place where visitors can lay down their floral tributes to the late princess.

