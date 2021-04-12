Prince Philip chooses six staff members to walk behind his coffin - find out who The funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April

With days to go until the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral takes place, more details about the day have been released.

Members of the royal family and Prince Philip's household will walk behind the coffin from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister.

The staff includes the Duke's personal protection officer, his private secretary, two pages and two valets. His coffin will also be flanked by military Pall Bearers.

Prince Philip - who passed away on 9 April, just two months shy of his 100th birthday - played a huge part in arranging his own funeral.

His coffin will be carried in a specially-modified Land Rover, which the late royal had a hand in the design of. The commissioned Land Rover is part of the original plans as approved by the Duke.

The funeral will be a ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.

In compliance with coronavirus restrictions, there will be no public access and no procession will take place outside the grounds of the castle. It is likely all attendees will be wearing masks. A procession will take the coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle, through the Quadrangle and into St George's Chapel.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on Friday

The funeral will be broadcast on the BBC, and there will be a minute's silence held. The occasion will celebrate Philip's life and service. There will also be a national mourning period until Saturday, while the royal family will have two weeks of mourning.

Only 30 people - expected to be Philip's children, grandchildren and other close family members - will attend the Duke's funeral as guests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed he will not attend in order to allow as many family members as possible to attend during coronavirus restrictions.

