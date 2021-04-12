Prince Philip's cousin Lady Pamela Hicks pays moving tribute to a 'unique man in every way' with rare photo The message was shared on Instagram by her daughter, India Hicks

Lady Pamela Hicks has paid a touching tribute to her cousin Prince Philip following the news of his death on Friday.

Lady Pamela, 91, has been close with the royal family for many years. She is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, making her the cousin of Prince Philip and second cousin to the Queen.

Of her late cousin, she said: "A unique man in every way. There was nobody quite like him." The moving message was shared on her daughter India Hicks' Instagram page, alongside a black-and-white throwback picture.

India also included an extract from Lady Pamela's book Daughter Of Empire, in which she praised Prince Philip and hailed him an "inspiration".

"That summer (1938) Cousin Philip often came over to stay, which was always good fun," the extract read. "He was my first cousin, the son of my father's sister, Princess Alice of Greece.

The throwback picture India Hicks shared of her mother with Prince Philip

"Eight years older than me, he was the inspiration behind all the naughty, boisterous games we played, including vicious bicycle polo matches with my father.

"Philip was very handsome, and even though he was my cousin, hero-worship blossomed during those innocent months. I was in awe of him."

Not only is Lady Pamela a member of the royal family, but she is also considered a close friend and confidante of the monarch. Pamela was one of Her Majesty's bridesmaids in 1947, before going to serve as her lady-in-waiting.

Lady Pamela is a widow to interior designer David Nightingale Hicks who died in 1998. The couple were married for many years. At their wedding in 1960, Princess Anne served as one of her bridesmaids.

Lady Pamela Hicks is a childhood friend and confidant of Her Majesty

Together, Lady Pamela and David had three children, Edwina Victoria Hicks, Ashley Louis David Hicks and India Amanda Caroline Hicks.

The Queen confirmed the sad news of Philip's death on 9 April. The statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

