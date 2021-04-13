The Queen's one surprising trait that 'irked' Prince Philip The royal couple were married for 73 years

The Queen and Prince Philip's love story spanned more than 70 years, with the monarch famously stating on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997 that the Duke had "quite simply been my strength and stay all these years".

But it seems that was one trait about the Queen that irked her devoted husband, according to close friend and royal biographer Gyles Brandeth.

He has now revealed that Philip was fiercely protective of the monarch - but he would complain that she spent too much time on the phone! Gyles has recalled how the Duke would shake his head in mock disbelief and exclaim, "She never stops!" in reference to the Queen's many calls.

Gyles further revealed to the Mirror that the Duke "did not like getting old". He said, "20 years ago he told me he had no desire to live to be 100. 'I can't imagine anything worse,' he said then.

The Queen and Prince Philip's marriage spanned more than 70 years

"As his centenary approached, he changed his tune, acknowledging that it would be 'a bit of a milestone, I suppose'." But he was "dreading all the fuss".

Gyles also spoke about Philip's adoration of his wife. "Prince Philip protected the Queen and made her laugh. Once, during one of the jubilee tours, I was in the car immediately behind theirs and I watched Prince Philip telling the Queen a story. He kept her laughing for 20 minutes. It was a joy to behold," he shared.

The Queen described her husband as her "strength and stay"

The Prince passed away on 9 April at Windsor Castle with his wife by his side. The Countess of Wessex has since described his passing as "very peaceful".

"It was right for him. It was so gentle," she said after attending a private church service at Windsor Castle on Sunday. "It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody isn't it?"

