The Queen comforted by new puppies following Prince Philip's death Her Majesty welcomed two corgis in March

The Queen is still in mourning following the death of her husband Prince Philip on 9 April – but she does have two loyal companions by her side to provide comfort during this difficult time.

According to royal insiders, Her Majesty has turned to her two new corgi puppies – which she welcomed in March – to help her cope with her loss.

The monarch was reportedly given her adorable corgis as a gift, and they have joined her at the palace alongside her other pooch Candy, a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund.

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story

The Queen was thrilled when the sweet puppies joined her at Windsor Castle last month. In December 2020, she suffered the sad loss of her dorgi Vulcan, while her last corgi, Whisper, died in 2018.

According to The Telegraph, the Queen's dogs will take on even "greater significance" now that Philip has passed, and as well as being a "welcome distraction" from her grief, they will also "keep her company".

The Queen is a renowned dog lover and received her first corgi, Susan, when she was 18, and even took the little pooch on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

Her Majesty is a renowned dog lover

She went on to breed over thirty corgis who were direct descendants of Susan, though her newest additions are said to be from a different line. It is not known what their names are, or their genders.

The Queen's pets have, on occasion, played starring roles in her public life.

Candy and Vulcan famously made an appearance in the 2012 James Bond London Olympics sketch, while Holly, Willow, Vulcan and Candy also joined the Queen in her official 90th birthday portrait, shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. Sadly, six months after the photos were released, corgi Holly passed away.

The Queen took her first corgi on her honeymoon with Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace revealed Philip's death in a statement earlier this month. It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

