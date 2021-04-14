Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes poignant decision following Prince Philip's death The Danish royal had a special bond with the Queen's husband

Prince Philip's death promoted messages of condolence from royal houses around the world. But for one European monarch, his passing came as a great personal loss.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark was related to Prince Philip; they were cousins having both descended from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX. Margrethe is also a close friend of the Queen.

In light of Philip's death and to commemorate his funeral on Saturday, the Danish monarch has decreed that the royal flag will be flown at half-mast from Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen on 17 April.

A statement issued by the Danish court confirmed: "Her Majesty the Queen has decided that on Saturday 17 April 2021, flags will be flown at half-mast at Amalienborg on the occasion of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Queen Margrethe and Prince Philip had a shared ancestry

"The prince's funeral will take place from St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 16.00 Danish time. Prince Philip, who was born Prince of Greece and Denmark, died on 9 April. Prince Philip was 99 years old."

The palace previously confirmed that Margrethe had also sent a personal message to the Queen on the day of Philip's passing.

The Danish queen has decided to lower flags to half-mast on the day of Philip's funeral

"Her Majesty The Queen has today sent personal condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in connection with the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh," the official message read.

"Prince Philip was born in 1921 as Prince of Greece and Denmark and was a great-grandchild of Danish King Christian IX. A portrait of Prince Philip was painted by the Australian-born artist Ralph Heimans in 2017. In the painting, Prince Philip wears the Danish Order of the Elephant."

Since the message was personal, details of its contents remain private.

The Danish royal sent a personal message of condolence to the Queen

Prince Philip will be remembered in a ceremonial royal funeral at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 April.

In keeping with his wishes, he is not lying in state; instead, he will lie in rest at the private chapel at Windsor Castle until the day of his funeral. His coffin has been draped in his personal flag, his standard. The flag represents elements of his life, from his Greek heritage to his British titles. A wreath of flowers has also been placed on the coffin.

