Happy news for the Queen as she welcomes new corgis to royal household Her Majesty has had dogs all her life

The Queen has welcomed two new corgi puppies to the royal household at Windsor Castle, according to The Sun.

Her Majesty was reportedly given her adorable new dogs as a gift, and they have joined her at the palace alongside her other pooch Candy, a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the story.

It comes as Prince Philip recovers in hospital following a heart procedure. It was confirmed that the 99-year-old Duke has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital, and will now remain in hospital for "treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days".

The Queen has welcomed two corgi puppies to the royal household

The Queen, a renowned dog lover, is no doubt thrilled to have the sweet puppies join her at Windsor Castle. In December 2020, she suffered the sad loss of her dorgi Vulcan, while her last corgi, Whisper, died in 2018.

The monarch's corgis have been keeping her in good canine company for years. She received her first corgi, Susan, when she was 18, and even took the little pooch on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

She went on to breed over thirty corgis who were direct descendants of Susan, though her newest additions are said to be from a different line. It is not known what their names are, or their genders.

Pictured with her beloved dogs in 1968. IMAGE: Rex

The Queen's pets have, on occasion, played starring roles in her public life. Candy and Vulcan famously made an appearance in the 2012 James Bond London Olympics sketch, while Holly, Willow, Vulcan and Candy also joined the Queen in her official 90th birthday portrait, shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. Sadly, six months after the photos were released, corgi Holly passed away.