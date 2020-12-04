The Queen left heartbroken as her beloved dog Vulcan passes away The dorgy has been buried at Windsor

The Queen's beloved dorgi Vulcan has died, it has been revealed. Vulcan, who featured on the front of Vanity Fair with the monarch in 2018, was a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund.

The dorgi passed away at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty and her husband Prince Philip are currently living, and it's believed that he has been buried there.

The Queen has now one pet dog left, Candy. In recent years, Her Majesty – who has owned more than 30 corgis since 1945 – stopped breeding them due to her age.

News of Vulcan's death of "old age" comes just weeks after the Cambridges sadly lost their family dog Lupo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the sad announcement on their Instagram, alongside several pictures of their pet.

The Queen has had many corgis throughout the years

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C," the caption read.

Kate's brother, James Middleton, who owns five dogs himself, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Lupo on Instagram.

His message read, in part: "Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss.

"However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."