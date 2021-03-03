Princess Eugenie reveals hopes for baby August in new interview The royal welcomed her baby son on 9 February

Princess Eugenie has revealed her hopes for her son August in her first interview that has aired following the birth of her and Jack Brooksbank's child.

The royal, 30, told Tania Bryer on CNBC's Finding Solutions in an interview recorded before the birth of her son: "I think my child hopefully will be one of those people who will continue to see the world as a place that can be changed.

"I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference.

"I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope and continue to know that they can make a big difference."

Eugenie spoke to the channel about The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative she co-founded with best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

When asked what she thought the biggest challenges in tackling modern slavery were today, the Princess said: "The fact that it's very much a hidden crime, it's something that people might not be necessarily aware of, it’s maybe in your nail bar, or at your car wash, or your clothes you're wearing.

"You know modern slavery is such a big term, but I think it can be cut down into different sort of headings, like domestic servitude, or sex trafficking, or different terms like that."

Eugenie and Jack shared the first photos of baby August on Instagram

She added: "And I think one of the positive things that's facing modern slavery is that the pandemic has brought people together, to data share more, and to access each other more, and I think there is a lot of momentum now towards people working together, which is great."

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank at the Portland Hospital in London on 9 February.

The couple shared photos of their baby boy 11 days after his birth, which were taken by their midwife.

Finding Solutions will premiere on CNBC International at 10pm on Wednesday.

