Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank last month, and March is set to be even more special for the new mum.

The royal will mark her first Mother's Day with baby August on 14 March. She and Jack are currently settling in as new parents at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

WATCH: Eugenie and Jack reveal royal baby's name

And just over a week later, Eugenie will celebrate her 31st birthday on 23 March. Last year, the Queen paid tribute to her granddaughter on her 30th birthday, sharing a photo on social media of the two of them at the Maundy Thursday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2019.

The Princess later thanked royal fans for their well wishes by sharing a series of childhood photos on her Instagram account, as well as a stunning previously-unseen snap from her wedding day to Jack in 2018.

Eugenie gave birth to her son August on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London, and 11 days later, she and Jack confirmed his full name as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Eugenie and Jack shared the first photos of their son August

The baby's middle name, Philip is in honour of Eugenie’s grandfather and August’s great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, while Hawke is named after one of Jack's ancestors, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

The couple shared sweet photos with their newborn taken by their midwife, showing proud new father Jack holding his baby son in his arms, while Eugenie, wearing a cream dress and a yellow headband, smiled at the camera.

