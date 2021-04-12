Prince William shares adorable unseen photo of Prince George with great-grandfather Prince Philip The Duke of Cambridge was incredibly close to his grandfather

The Duke of Cambridge shared a moving tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh alongside a previously unseen photo of Prince Philip with his great-grandson Prince George.

The sweet image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk in 2015, shows a two-year-old George beaming and holding a book, as he enjoys a carriage ride with Prince Philip. William and Kate's eldest son was dressed in blue, just like his great-grandfather, and was wearing a Fina Ejerique jumper with shorts and Converse.

In a moving written statement, Prince William said: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

WATCH: Prince Charles' moving tribute to his "dear Papa"

William added: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Mum Kate captured the sweet photo of Prince George with Prince Philip in 2015

It goes without saying that William shared a close bond with his grandfather. When actor Matt Smith asked the royal for advice on playing Prince Philip in The Crown, William replied: "Just one word - legend."

The Duke pulled out of this year's BAFTA Awards following the death of his grandfather on Friday. He had been due to make a speech via video link instead of attending the two-day virtual event at London’s Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on Friday morning, in Windsor Castle.

William and Kate pictured with Prince Philip at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Hours later, Prince Charles travelled from his home in Gloucestershire to comfort the Queen after Buckingham Palace broke the news to the world in a statement, which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Her Majesty then received visits from her sons Her Majesty then received visits from her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex on Saturday. Sophie briefly spoke to reporters as she departed Windsor Castle, saying: "The Queen has been amazing."

Prince Charles paid a touching tribute to his late father in a broadcast on Saturday, saying: "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

Prince Philip passed away on Friday

Princess Anne also shared a heartfelt statement on Sunday, alongside a photo with her father, taken at the London 2012 Olympics.

The late Duke of Edinburgh's only daughter said: "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, but still made occasional appearances alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family, including attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding later that year in October and Princess Beatrice's nuptials in July 2020.

His death has left an enormous gap in public life and that of the Queen, who he was married to for over 73 years.

