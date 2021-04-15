Prince Philip began planning his funeral car 16 years ago – the special details he requested The Duke of Edinburgh requested special details for his hearse

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday 17 April following his "peaceful" death aged 99 on 9 April.

Prince Philip's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel in Windsor in a specially-modified Land Rover, which he had a hand in the design of.

Sixteen years in the making, Philip’s Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle has now been unveiled for the first time, two days before his final farewell.

Philip had some special requests for his funeral car, making the final adjustments in 2019, the year he turned 98.

The late Duke had asked for a repaint in military green and he also designed the open-top rear section where his coffin will rest – made to his exact specifications – including the rubber grips on silver metal pins known as the "stops" or "stoppers" to secure his coffin in place.

He first began the long-lasting venture to create his own bespoke hearse in collaboration with Land Rover in 2003, the year he turned 82.

Prince Philip's coffin will be place on this modified Land Rover

The polished sturdy, utilitarian vehicle, with its heavy-duty wheels and angular structure, stands as a showcase for the duke’s practical nature, and his passion for functional design and engineering.

The Defender was made at Land Rover’s factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years.

Philip, who served with distinction in the Second World War and held special associations with all the Armed Forces, requested that the original Belize Green bodywork be switched to Dark Bronze Green, a colour used for many military Land Rovers.

Prince Philip worked on his funeral car for 16 years

Details on the vehicle include matching green hubs, a black front grille, a single cab and no registration plates.

Thierry Bollore, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive, said: "We are also honoured that the Land Rover which the duke designed will be used at the funeral on Saturday. "The duke was a tremendous champion for design, engineering and technology.

"During his visits to our sites he engaged with hundreds of employees and demonstrated his impressive knowledge and deep interest in vehicle design, engineering and manufacturing."

Details include matching green hubs and black front grille

He added: "The duke was a truly remarkable man and will be greatly missed."

The commissioned Land Rover is part of the original plans as approved by the Duke. His ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.

In compliance with coronavirus restrictions, there will be no public access and no procession will take place outside the grounds of the castle.

