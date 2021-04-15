Why Sarah Ferguson will not attend Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor Sarah has remained on friendly terms with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew

Sarah, Duchess of York will not be among the royals in attendance at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 17 April.

The author, who has remained on friendly terms with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has no doubt been supporting the Duke of York and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, following the sad passing of Prince Philip on 9 April.

The Queen's four children and eight grandchildren - including the Princesses - are among the 30 royals confirmed to attend the service. The guest list is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

READ: Princess Eugenie supported by Prince William and Prince Charles following emotional tribute

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rehearsals begin in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

Sarah and Andrew both currently live at the York family home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor and the pair were pictured by MailOnline leaving the Windsor Castle estate by car earlier this week.

According to The Sun, Sarah and Andrew have reportedly been supporting the Queen during daily walks.

The Duchess also cancelled an appearance at Waterstones last weekend shortly after the sad announcement from the palace.

Sarah had been due to speak at a virtual event for the bookstore on 11 April with award-winning author Beatrice Blue.

MORE: Royals will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral

MORE: How long will the Queen wear black following Prince Philip's death?

Sarah, Duchess of York pictured with Prince Philip in 1990

The Duchess reportedly had a strained relationship with her former father-in-law Philip, following her separation from Prince Andrew in 1992 and their subsequent divorce in 1996.

And while Sarah was not among the guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in April 2011, she was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May 2018.

The Duchess also reportedly joined the Duke of York in Balmoral for the Queen's traditional summer break in Scotland in 2019, and has also attended Royal Ascot with Her Majesty, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in recent years.

Sarah was also present at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in May 2019, along with the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Harry.

Sarah and Andrew greet the Queen at Royal Ascot in 2019

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew gave his first interview on Sunday since stepping back from public life in November 2019 following scrutiny over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor at a church service in Windsor.

Speaking about his father's death and the impact it has had on his mother, the Queen, he said: "She [The Queen] described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we - her family – are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her and I know that there is a huge amount of support not just for her, but for everybody as we go through this enormous change."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.