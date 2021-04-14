Prince Philip's funeral: how other royals and friends will watch service Only 30 family members will attend the service at St George's Chapel

Only 30 royals will be able to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday 17 April, due to current COVID-19 restrictions, but other members and close friends will be able to watch the service on a live stream instead.

Prince Philip's four children and eight grandchildren, along with their spouses, are likely to be among the royals present, although Buckingham Palace is set to confirm the final list of attendees ahead of the service.

For those who are unable to attend the ceremonial royal funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor in person, The Sunday Telegraph reports that those guests will be given login details to watch the service online instead. The live stream is thought to be the same footage used by the BBC, ITV and other broadcasters but will not include live commentary and punditry.

The Duchess of Sussex is among the family members who will not be in attendance at the funeral. Meghan, who is pregnant with a baby girl, has been advised not to travel by her doctors due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

While Prince Harry landed back in the UK on Monday ahead of his grandfather's funeral, Meghan has remained in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with the couple's one-year-old son, Archie.

The live streaming of funerals has become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on the number of guests allowed at a service.

The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor

In a touching detail and in line with his wishes, Prince Philip's coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2.40pm.

At 2.45pm the Prince of Wales and other members of the family will walk in procession behind the coffin along a route lined with socially distanced servicemen and women from across the Armed Forces.

At the West Steps, a bearer party from the Royal Marines will carry the coffin up to the doors of the Chapel as a Royal Naval pipe band plays, ahead of the minute's silence at 3pm.

At the end of the service, the Duke's coffin will be interred in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel.

