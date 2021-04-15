Princes William and Harry to walk alongside cousin Peter Phillips at funeral procession The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is taking place on Saturday

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be reunited on Saturday as they walk alongside their cousin Peter Phillips during Prince Philip's funeral procession.

The royal brothers and their cousin will walk in the same row behind Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and ahead of Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon, as they pay their respects to their late grandfather.

The other members of the processional party are Prince Charles, Princess Anne, a personal protection officer, a private secretary, two pages and two valets.

William and Harry have not seen each other for months since Harry relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their one-year-old son Archie. But on Saturday the brothers will poignantly walk in step with one another as their grandfather's coffin is carried on a specially modified Land Rover during the ceremonial royal funeral.

The procession will start at the state entrance of Windsor Castle and end at St George's Chapel, where the funeral will take place at 3pm with a minute's silence. The service will be broadcast on BBC One and members of the public are urged to watch it from home instead of travelling to Windsor.

The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor

The Queen has had the difficult task of limiting the guest list, which was originally planned long ago for 800 guests, to just 30 due to lockdown restrictions. Prince Philip's four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will be attending with their spouses, the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex. Andrew's ex-wife the Duchess of York has not been invited.

Prince Philip's grandchildren will also attend the funeral and most of them will be joined by their spouses: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Prince Philip's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Harry's wife Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with their baby daughter, has been advised not to travel from the US by her doctors.

William and Harry walked behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin in 1997

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto, as well as Margaret's son the Earl of Snowdon, have also been invited to the funeral, as have the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, The Hereditary Prince of Baden, The Landgrave of Hesse, The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

William and Harry memorably walked behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin in 1997, when they were just 15 and 12 respectively. It was their grandfather Philip who persuaded the boys to join the procession, telling them they might regret it if they didn't. "I'll walk if you walk," the late Duke told his young grandsons the night before the funeral.

