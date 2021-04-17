Charles Spencer breaks silence after Prince William and Prince Harry reunite at Prince Philip's funeral The royal family bid farewell to the Duke on Saturday

Charles Spencer was quick to take to social media page following the Duke of Edinburgh's ceremonial royal funeral.

The brother of the late Princess Diana heaped praise on the service, which took place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. "Goodness - what a stunningly moving ceremony," he tweeted.

WATCH: Princes Harry and William follow Prince Philip's funeral procession

The message comes moments after his nephews Prince Harry and Prince William were seen sharing a sweet exchange as they departed the chapel with fellow mourners.

The brothers, whose fraught relationship has been characterised by internal rowing, could be seen chatting together after the service concluded.

William paused briefly to walk in step with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and his younger brother. Though still wearing his face mask, Harry appeared to smile briefly in the direction of Kate, his sister-in-law, as the three strolled together, away from the rest of the family.

Prince William and Prince Harry were reunited on Saturday

Moments later the brothers walked together, alone, with Kate in conversation with Zara Tindall, William and Harry's cousin. Earlier, William and Harry walked in the procession to the chapel for Saturday’s funeral service.

Meanwhile, Charles has very close links to the royal family, not only for being Princess Diana's younger brother and therefore Prince William and Harry's maternal uncle. He is also the godson of Her Majesty.

His father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, had worked as an equerry for King George VI and a young Queen Elizabeth. The Queen herself had been guest of honour at John's wedding to Frances Rocheg at Westminster Abbey on 1 June, 1954.

The Duke of Edinburgh was remembered at a service at St George's Chapel

The Spencer family also rented out Park House on the monarch's Sandringham estate, and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were frequent visitors to their home, often coming over to swim in their pool.

Prince William and Harry have remained close with their late mother Diana's siblings since her tragic death in 1997, with the Princess' sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale both attending Harry's son Archie's christening in 2019.

