Why the Queen was not seated in the front row in the chapel at Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest at St George's Chapel on Saturday

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was adjusted in line with COVID-19 restrictions, including the seating plan.

Ordinarily the Queen would have been seated closely with members of her family, but the royals were socially distanced at the service inside St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

The monarch, 94, sat in the second row at the service, two seats away from her second son, the Duke of York and opposite her heir, the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

READ: Prince Philip's funeral: The most moving photos from the day

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen arrives for Prince Philip's funeral

It was not unusual for the Queen to be seated in the second row, as she also sat in the same position at the weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Two rows down from the Duke of York were the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and then the Duke of Sussex at the end of the row.

The Queen pictured in the second row at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

It was first time Prince Harry has been pictured with the royal family since he and Meghan made the decision to step back from royal duties in March 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy. HELLO! understands Meghan watched the service on television from the US.

MORE: Kate Middleton's sweet tribute to the Queen with choice of jewellery at Prince Philip's funeral

MORE: The moving reason why the Queen chose to have Prince Philip's coffin in her private chapel

The Queen also pictured in the second row at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Sitting opposite Harry was his older brother and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn seated in between William and Kate, and Charles and Camilla.

The rest of the Duke's grandchildren and their spouses were seated on the back row, including Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, followed by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, then Mike and Zara Tindall and then Peter Phillips.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.