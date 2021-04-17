The Queen to leave Buckingham Palace permanently following Prince Philip's death The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April

The Queen is reported to be permanently relocating to Windsor Castle following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty is said to be leaving her official London residence Buckingham Palace in favour of Windsor, according to The Daily Mail.

While she will still summer at Balmoral and spend Christmas at Sandringham, royal staff are believed to have been told that Windsor Castle will be known as her permanent home moving forward.

It has been claimed that while the monarch will return to London for work, it is unlikely that she will ever spend another night at the palace.

Windsor Castle will no doubt hold even more meaning for Her Majesty in the wake of her husband's death.

Following Philip's passing on 9 April, his coffin was placed inside the Queen's Private Chapel at the castle, which he designed himself after overseeing the restoration project following a fire on the grounds in 1992.

The Queen shared this photo of Philip on the eve of his funeral

According to ITV, this is where Philip's coffin has been resting since his death. The room is next to Her Majesty's private apartments so Philip has been close by to his wife – however, his coffin will be moved ahead of the Procession on Saturday.

Following the funeral, the Duke will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but this will not be his final resting place.

Philip will eventually be transferred to the church's King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his wife of 73 years when the time comes.

The Queen's sister and parents are buried in the memorial chapel

The memorial chapel also houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

The former King was only 56 when he passed away in Sandringham from a coronary thrombosis; his widow Elizabeth, meanwhile, lived until she was 101 and sadly died seven weeks after her daughter Margaret.

A black stone slab is set into the floor of the private chapel and features the names George VI and Elizabeth in gold lettering and is accompanied by the couple's years of birth and death.

