Prince Philip's funeral wreath from his royal cousin 'Daisy' revealed The Duke was laid to rest on 17 April

A sea of flowers awaited the members of Prince Philip's funeral procession as they solemnly made their way past the lawn at the south entrance of St George's Chapel.

Among the many tributes was one particularly poignant wreath, sent from Queen Margrethe of Denmark and bearing her nickname, Daisy.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry follow Prince Philip's funeral procession

Margrethe often signs her name Daisy – it is an affectionate nickname she inherited from her grandmother Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden. It is so well used that some younger European royals, including Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon are said to call Margrethe, 'Aunt Daisy'.

Other royal tributes included those from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Wilhelm and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Carl Gustav of Sweden, King Harald and Queen Sonia of Norway, and the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

Quen Margrethe and Prince Philip were royal cousins

The death of Prince Philip came as a great personal loss to the Danish monarch. The pair were related, having both descended from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX. Margrethe and her late husband, Prince Henrik – who passed away in February 2018 – were also long-time friends of the Queen and Philip.

Margrethe, 81, had previously decreed that in recognition of Philip’s funeral, the royal flag would be flown at half-mast on Saturday at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen.

The Danish monarch is a long-time friend of the Queen

A statement issued by the Danish court confirmed: "Her Majesty the Queen has decided that on Saturday 17 April 2021, flags will be flown at half-mast at Amalienborg on the occasion of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

"The prince's funeral will take place from St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 16.00 Danish time. Prince Philip, who was born Prince of Greece and Denmark, died on 9 April. Prince Philip was 99 years old."

The palace had previously confirmed that Margrethe had also sent a personal message to the Queen on the day of Philip's passing. Since the message was personal, details of its contents remain private.

